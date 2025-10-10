The Croatia national football team had to share spoils with the Czech Republic national football team in the UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match in Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czechia. The match ended in a goalless (0-0) draw. This was the fifth fixture in Group L for Croatia, and the sixth for the Czech Republic. Croatia are now at the top of the points table, while Czechia are second, both with 13 points. The Croatia vs Czech Republic match was an evenly poised one, where Czechia had 11 shots, Croatia had 10, but still no goals. Morocco 1–0 Bahrain, International Friendly 2025: Jawad El Yamiq Scores Stoppage-Time Winner As Hosts Dominate To Seal Victory in Rabat.

Czechia vs Croatia, FT Score

View this post on Instagram A post shared by croatia.football (@croatia.nationalteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)