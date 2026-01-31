Hamburg SV vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga 2025-26 leaders Bayern Munich visit the Volksparkstadion on 31 January, to face Hamburger SV (HSV) in a crucial Matchday 20 fixture. Following a shock 2-1 defeat to Augsburg last weekend—their first league loss of the season—Vincent Kompany’s side is eager to re-establish their dominance at the top of the table. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Despite their recent domestic slip-up, the Bavarians remain in a commanding position, sitting eight points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. They arrive in Hamburg buoyed by a midweek 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, where stars Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala once again found the net.

Currently sitting 14th, just three points above the relegation play-off spot, HSV are winless in their last five league games. However, their home form remains their greatest asset, having collected 15 of their 18 total points this season at the Volksparkstadion.

Hamburg SV vs Bayern Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31

Venue: Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Norderstedt

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Hamburg SV vs Bayern Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Hamburg SV vs Bayern Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Hamburg SV vs Bayern 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Hamburg SV vs Bayern Team News and Key Players

Manuel Neuer is confirmed to return to the starting XI after being rested in midweek. While Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic remain sidelined, the visitors are bolstered by the return of Raphael Guerreiro to the squad.

Coach Merlin Polzin faces a selection crisis with forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit out with ankle injuries. Additionally, winger Jean-Luc Dompe has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, leaving the hosts thin on attacking options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).