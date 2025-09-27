Harry Kane achieved a personal milestone during the Bundesliga 2025-26 match last evening, becoming the fastest player ever to score 100 goals for Bayern Munich, and in the process also surpassed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in a unique European goal-scoring record. Kane managed to reach 100 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in 104 matches, beating the European record set by Ronaldo and Haaland's 100 goals in 105 games each for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively. Kane's 100th goal for Bayern Munich came against Werder Bremen last evening, in the 45th and 65th minutes. Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Harry Kane Brace Seals Victory as Manuel Neuer Registers 100th UCL Win (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Harry Kane becomes the fastest player ever to reach 100 goals for FC Bayern, coming in only his 104th game. He also beats the European record held by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Erling Haaland at Manchester City, who got there in 105 games. pic.twitter.com/PQBrBrw7mS — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 26, 2025

