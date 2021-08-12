One of the most talked-about transfers in the ongoing summer window has been that of Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United and club captain Harry Maguire believes that the young England star has got what it takes to become a star for the Premier League. After a lot of negotiations, rumours and discussions last summer, Manchester United finally were able to successfully obtain Sancho's signature this summer after agreeing on a reported £72.9million fee with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. English Premier League 2021/22 Predictions: Title Winner, Golden Boot and Relegations

The young winger penned a five-year deal with United and trained for the first time with his new teammates this week. Maguire also parallels his transfer from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 to that of Sancho's move as it was a much-awaited one and discussions had been going on between both clubs for a very long time.

"I think he's been linked with us for a couple of seasons now and it felt a bit like my transfer when I was joining Manchester United, where it didn't happen one season but the following season we managed to get it over the line," Maguire reportedly said. "I'm really excited for him, he's an exceptional talent. He's the type of player - with the confidence he has - who can be a real star for this club and I feel like in the future and the success we have, he can have a big part to play," the centre-back further added.

Maguire spent some time with Sancho at the national team for the Euro 2020 earlier this year. Sancho however is expected to be on the bench for Manchester United in their first match of the Premier League, against Leeds on August 14.

