Mumbai City FC will aim to return back to winning ways and consolidate their top position when they play Hyderabad FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). Mumbai City FC were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Jamshedpur FC in their last match bringing an end to their four-match winning streak. Hyderabad FC are yet to lose a game this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the HFC vs MCFC match should scroll down for all details. ISL 2020–21 Match Result: Chennaiyin FC Records 1st Win of Season, Beat FC Goa 2–1.

Hyderabad FC are without Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, and Fran Sandaza all of whom are unavailable due to injuries while Mumbai City FC will look to welcome back Hugo Boumous after he missed the last match due to a niggle.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (MCFC) as the custodian for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Odei Onaindia (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC) and Akash Mishra (HFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) and Bipin Singh (MCFC) should be picked as the midfielders for this fantasy side.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Liston Colaco (HFC) will be the three forwards in this side.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Liston Colaco (HFC).

Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre (MCFC) should be appointed as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Liston Colaco (HFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).