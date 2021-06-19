Argentina and Uruguay face each other on the latest round of fixtures in Group B of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The clash will be played at National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil on June 19, 2021 (early Saturday morning). Both sides are among the favourites to win the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Day 4 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST Of South American Championship.

Argentina had a far from ideal start to their Copa America 2021 campaign as wastefulness in front of the gaol coast them as Albiceleste played out a 1-1 draw against two-time champions Chile. Lionel Scaloni’s men will aim to end their three-game run without a win against one of the biggest teams in South America. Meanwhile, Uruguay are playing their first game this campaign and will look to set an early marker.

When Is Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021? Know Date And Venue?

Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 football match will be held on June 19, 2021 (Saturday morning). The match will be held at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil with a kick-off time at 05:30 am IST.

How To Watch Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Copa America in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Uruguay football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to the online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Copa America 2021 on its website and app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).