Barcelona will chase a 14th Supercopa de Espana title when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 final on January 18. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on penalties to set up a summit clash with Real Sociedad, who shocked Real Madrid 2-1 to reach their first Spanish Super Cup final in six years. Their last final appearance, which was also the last time they won the trophy, came in 2015 when they beat Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, if you are searching for how and where to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao final clash please scroll down. BAR vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in Supercopa De Espana 2020–21 Final: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Football Match.

Lionel Messi, who missed the semi-final against Real Sociedad due to a hamstring problem, is expected to start the final. But Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are still sidelined. Athletic Bilbao are without Unai Lopez and Peru Nolaskoain while midfielder Yuri Berchiche is doubtful for the final.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao final match in Supercopa de Espana 2021 will be played at the De La Cartuja Stadium. The match will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 18 (Sunday midnight).

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Final Free Live Telecast on TV Channels and Live Streaming Online in India

Sadly the live telecast for the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will not be available since there are no broadcasters for the Supercopa de Espana tournament in India. But fans can catch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao final match online on FanCode. Fans need to purchase an FC match ticket to catch the live streaming on FanCode app.

