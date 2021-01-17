Barcelona will chase their 14th Spanish Super Cup win when they play Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana 2021 final on January 18. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on penalties in the semis to reach the summit clash while Athletic Bilbao shocked Real Madrid 2-1 in their semi-final match. Athletic Bilbao are chasing their third title. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the BAR vs ATH match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Skipper Misses Training Session Ahead of Supercopa de Espana 2021 Final.

Raul Garcia scored both the goals, the second from the penalty spot, in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid. They were, however, beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in their last La Liga match. But having stopped a potential El Clasico in the Supercopa de Espana Marcelino’s boys will come with confidence. Barcelona are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Ander Capa (ATH) and Inigo Martinez (ATH) should be selected as the defenders.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Dani Garcia (ATH), Iker Muniain (ATH), Ousmane Dembele (BAR) and Oier Zarraga (ATH) will be the midfielders.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Raul Garcia (ATH) will play as the two forwards.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Ander Capa (ATH), Inigo Martinez (ATH), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Dani Garcia (ATH), Iker Muniain (ATH), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Oier Zarraga (ATH), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Raul Garcia (ATH).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Raul Garcia (ATH) will be picked as the vice-captain for the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Supercopa de Espana final match.

