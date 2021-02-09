ATK Mohun Bagan will meet Bengaluru FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday (February 9). While the ATK side aims to extend their stellar show in the competition, the Blues look to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. After a dismal show in the initial half of the season, Bengaluru bounced back brilliantly and are currently holding the sixth position in team standings with 19 points in 16 games. On the other hand, ATK are sitting comfortably at the second spot. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of BFC vs ATKMB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The sides have locked horns only once in the competition which saw ATK Mohun Bagan emerging winner 1-0 earlier this season. David Williams netted a brilliant goal to take his side over the line. Given the recent form of both teams, history is expected to repeat itself as the likes of Krishna, Manvir and Williams have been brilliant for ATK. On the other hand, Bengaluru’s star winger Cleiton Silva is doubtful for this fixture. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

When is Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The game will be played on February 9 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs ATKMB clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

