Bengaluru FC (BFC) will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 88. The game will be held at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on February 9, 2021. Last time when BFC met ATKMB, the Blues faced defeat. ATKMB's David Williams scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute. BFC will look forward to a big win against ATKMB to make an easy way for the playoff. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, forwards along with fantasy playing XI prediction. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATKMB is at the 2nd position with 30 points to their name, while BFC sits at the 6th spot with 19 points. ATK Mohun Bagan is just a win away to reach the top of the point table. Bengaluru FC has won four games, drawn seven and lost five, they will want to continue their record of making to playoffs in every season. ATKMB is high on confidence as they have won three of their last five games.

BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders –Pratik Chaudhari (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Tiri (ATKMB) and Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) should be your picks for defenders.

BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Xisco Hernandez (BFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB) and Marcelo Pereira (ATKMB) can be picked as midfielders for this game.

BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards –Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and David Williams (ATKMB) can be chosen as strikers for your Dream11 team

BFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Pratik Chaudhari (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Xisco Hernandez (BFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Marcelo Pereira (ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) can be chosen as captain, while Sunil Chhetri (BFC) can be elected as vice-captain for BFC vs ATKMB fantasy playing XI.

