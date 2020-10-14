Bolivia will take on Argentina in the second round of fixtures at the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Estadio Hernando Siles Stadium on October 14, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). Both teams had contrasting results in the opening qualifier clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for details of how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina clash in CONMEBOL Qualifiers can scroll down below. Lionel Messi’s Early Goal Helps Argentina Secure 1-0 Win Over Ecuador In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Argentina won their opening game in the qualifiers as a Lionel Messi penalty saw them edge past Ecuador 1-0. Meanwhile, Bolivia were thrashed 5-0 in their opening game against Brazil and will be hoping to bounce back from that result. Playing in Bolivia has always been difficult as player’s struggle over there due to the high altitude of the Stadium. So though the home side are in a poor run of form, it won’t be easy for Lionel Messi and his team.

Bolivia vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Bolivia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Estadio Hernando Siles Stadium. The match will take place on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday morning) and it has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bolivia vs Argentina Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sadly, no live telecast or live streaming online of Bolivia vs Argentina football match will be available in India. So, fans will have to look for alternate ways to catch the action live. Football fans can check out social media channels of both the teams along with FIFA’s to get live score updates of the game.

Bolivia vs Argentina Probable Playing XI

Bolivia Playing XI: Carlos Lampe, Jesús Manuel Sagredo Chavez, Gabriel Valverde, Luis Eduardo, Jose Sagredo, Bruno Miranda, Paul Arano, Carlos Anez, Cristhian Arabe, Jhasmani Campos, Cesar Menacho.

Argentina Playing XI: Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez

