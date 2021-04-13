Chelsea are up against FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final clash in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday (April 14). Having won the first leg 2-0, Chelsea already have a foot in the semi-finals but they still need to make sure that no major drama occurs in the second leg. On the other hand, FC Porto have been in dismal form lately, and they need nothing less than a miraculous performance to stay in the Champions League. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other CHE vs POR match details. Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell Shine as Chelsea Hammer Porto 2–0 in First Leg of Quarter-Final.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were Chelsea’s two goal-scorers from the last game, and the duo will once again aim to make an impact. Moreover, Chelsea are coming off a sensational 4-1 triumph against Crystal Palace in the Champions League and would be on cloud nine. On the other hand, Porto reduced the gap between them and Sporting Lisbon in Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 win against Tondela. However, they now face a much more formidable opponent in the Blues. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Porto Leg 2 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday Midnight). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Chelsea vs Porto match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Chelsea vs Porto leg 2 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the quarter-final UCL match online for fans in India.

