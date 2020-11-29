Chennaiyin FC will eye successive wins and extend their perfect record in season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they play a winless Kerala Blasters side in their second match of ISL 2020-21. Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur 2-1 to start their season with a win while Kerala Blasters were first beaten 0-1 by ATK Mohun Bagan and then squandered a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. CFC vs KBFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Last 5 Match Results of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Encounters in Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters enjoyed more ball possession and had better opportunities to score in both of their matches but are placed ninth in the points table with just one point and are still searching for their first win this season. CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match will be played on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of CFC vs KBFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs KBFC clash online for fans.

