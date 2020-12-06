FC Goa are going head-to-head against Kerala Blasters in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday (December 6). Both teams are yet to register a victory in the tournament and will be desperate to get the favourable result this time around. With two drawn games and a loss, Goo and Kerala are placed at eighth and ninth position in the team standings respectively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of FCG vs KBFC clash, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Team.

While Kerala used to slow starts in the past, it is surprising to see pre-tournament favourites Goa in the bottom half. The Gaurs are in a period of transition, and they indeed need time to adapt. Nevertheless, Albert Noguera – who faced a one-match ban following an altercation with NEUFC manager Gerard Nus – is available for this game which is a great boost for Goa. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have far from convincing and they need to rectify their mistakes. Now, let’s look at how to watch the second ISL game of super Sunday. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 6, 2020 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of FCG vs KBFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs KBFC clash online for fans.

