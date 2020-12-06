FC Goa (FCG) will lock horns with Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) match no 19. The match will be held at Fatorda Stadium on December 6, 2020. FCG has been unlucky so far in ISL Season 7 with two draws and a defeat. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will be hopeful of his first ISL win when the Gaurs play their fourth match. The fate of Kerala Blasters has also been the same so far with two draws and a defeat. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, forwards and best fantasy playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

KBFC's head coach Kibu Vicuna has the task to find a replacement for talismanic midfielder Sergio Cidoncha who has been injured for an extended period. Both teams have earned two points so far from three games. FC Goa is at the 8th position while Kerala Blasters is at the 9th spot. MCFC vs OFC ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Mohamed Larbi & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC) and Nishu Kumar (KBFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Alberto Noguera (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Vincente Gomez (KBFC) and Seityasen Singh (KBFC) should be picked as five midfielders for FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) must be your forward for this clash.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Seityasen Singh (KBFC), Igor Angulo (FCG), Gary Hooper (KBFC).

Igor Angula (FCG) should be made the captain of FCG vs KBFC Dream11 team. While Gary Hooper (KBFC) can be elected as vice-captain of your fantasy team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).