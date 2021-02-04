Granada and Barcelona will clash in the Coppa del Rey 2020-21 quarter-final with both teams looking to reach the semis. Barcelona enter this clash on the back of four consecutive wins across all competitions while Granada have won only twice in their last five. Both sides clashed in the league earlier this season and Barcelona beat Granada 4-0 with Lionel Messi scoring a wonderful brace. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Granada vs Barcelona Coppa del Rey quarter-final clash should scroll down for relevant information. Barcelona Announces 20-Member Squad for Copa del Rey 2021 Match Against Granada, Check Predicted Playing XI for Both Teams.

Barcelona reached the Coppa del Rey quarter-final after beating Cornella and Rayo Vallecano in the previous two rounds while Granada has seen-off AD San Juan, Cultural Leonesa, Malaga and Navalcarnero. They reached the quarter-final after playing in all four rounds of the tournament.

Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Granada vs Barcelona match in Coppa del Rey quarter-finals will be played on February 4 (Wednesday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, Granada vs Barcelona match will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2020-21 in India. Fans can, however, follow the game online.

Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can catch the live action of Granada vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. JIO TV is likely to stream the game live for JIO subscribers in India. Fans can also follow the game on social media platforms of the teams.

