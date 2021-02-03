Barcelona has announced a 20-member squad for the game against Granada for the Copa del Rey 2021 game. This will be the quarter-final game of the tournament. The match will be held at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, in Granada. Lionel Messi is also included in the 20-member squad. Barcelona and Granada have their share of headaches as a few players have been on the doctor’s table. Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Philippe Coutinho, Junior Firpo and Matheus Fernandes are the ones who are doubtful for the game. The Catalan Giants have had the comeback of Sergiño Dest. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Ronald Koeman 'Not Confident' About Argentine Continuing At Barcelona.

He had missed out on the training last week due to a muscle injury. Ansu Fati has been down with a knee injury. Gerard Piqué might have returned to practice, but could be doubtful for the tie due to a knee injury. Philippe Coutinho has also been nursing with a knee injury. Whereas, Luis Milla, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera from Granda are the ones who are doubtful for the game.

Check out the predicted playing XI:

The squad for #GranadaBarça! 1 ter Stegen 2 Dest 4 R Araujo 5 Sergi 7 Griezmann 8 Pjanić 9 Braithwaite 10 Messi 11 O Dembélé 12 Riqui Puig 13 Neto 15 Lenglet 16 Pedri 17 Trincão 18 Jordi Alba 20 S Roberto 21 F de Jong 23 Umtiti 28 O Mingueza 36 Arnau Tenas 💪🟦🟥 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2021

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Trincão, Messi, Griezmann

Granada: Escandell; Diaz, Duarte, Perez, Neva; Eteki, Montoro; Soro, Vico, Machis; Soldado

Talking about the match, Barcelona has won eight of their last nine meetings with Granada. Needless to say that Barcelona is the favourite team to win the quarter-final tie. Lionel Messi will obviously be the player to watch out for.

