Juventus will look to extend its six-match unbeaten run when they host Verona in their next Serie A 2020-21 match at the Allianz Arena on October 26 (Monday). Despite their unbeaten record, Juventus have won only two of their four league matches and are seventh in the league points table with only eight points. The 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League will, however, increase their confidence and coach Andrea Pirlo will hope they can carry that form in the league. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and watch the Juventus vs Verona Serie A match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online on SonyLiv. JUV vs VER Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Verona Football Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still out for Juventus as he is still in quarantine after returning with another positive COVID-19 test. Midfielder Weston Mckennie is also still in self-isolation. But Paulo Dybala could return for the defending champions. Mert Cetin, Andrea Danzi and Marco Benassi are out with injuries for Verona.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Verona match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Arena. The match will take place on October 26 (Sunday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Verona on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

