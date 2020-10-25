Fresh from their 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, Juventus will hope to extend their six-match unbeaten streak when they host Hellas Verona in Serie A 2020-21 at the Allianz Arena on October 26 (Monday). Andrea Pirlo’s side are unbeaten across all competitions but have won only twice in the league from four games and find themselves seventh in the Serie A points table with eight points from. Verona are place and a point behind them and started the season with a win but have lost and drawn their last two matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for JUV vs VER should scroll down for all information. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Quarantine Pictures: Here’s What Juventus Star is Up to During Self-Isolation Ahead of Third COVID-19 Test.

Juventus are still without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested COVID-19 positive for the second time this weekend, and midfielder Weston Mckennie while new signing Federico Chiesa is suspended due to the red card. Paulo Dybala has, however, recovered from his illness and is available. For Verona, Mert Cetin, Andrea Danzi and Marco Benassi are out with injury, while Koray Gunter and midfielder Antonin Barak are still in self-isolation. Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Juventus vs Barcelona, UCL 2020-21 Clash? Here's How It Could Affect Bianconeri's Chances of Winning.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo (JUV), Federico Ceccherini (VER) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV) will be the three defenders.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Davide Faraoni (VER), Ivan Ilic (VER) and Dejan Kulusevski (JUV) should be picked as the three midfielders.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Ebrima Colley (VER) will form the two-man forward line.

Juventus vs Verona, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Danilo (JUV), Federico Ceccherini (VER), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Davide Faraoni (VER), Ivan Ilic (VER), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Ebrima Colley (VER).

Paulo Dybala (JUV) should be made the captain for this fantasy side while Verona’s Ivan Ilic (VER) will be the vice-captain.

