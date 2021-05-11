Levante is all set to host Barcelona in the La Liga 2021 fixture. in this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast detail of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. The game at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in Spain is more of a decider for the title race as the points table is still open with all three teams having a cut-throat competition for the gong. As of now, Atletico Madrid stands on number one with 77 points. Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid and Barcelona have 75 points and are placed on number two and three respectively. With this, even Ronald Koeman has admitted that the team cannot make any more errors if they wish to clinch the title. No new roaster issues for the Catalans as Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes are ousted due to an injury. Whereas, the hosts will be missing out on the services of Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja and Nikola Vucevic. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game:

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Levante vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The clash will be played on May 12, 2021 (Wednesday) and is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Levante vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

