Barcelona will look to keep themselves alive in the La Liga 2020-21 title race when they play Levante in their next game. Levante vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on May 12 (Wednesday). Ronald Koeman's side are third in the league points table with 75 points from 35 matches, two behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and level on points with Real who are on second on better head-to-head records. Levante are at 14th with 39 points. They are nine clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and free live streaming online details for the Barcelona vs Levante match should scroll down for all relevant information. LET vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Levante vs Barcelona Football Match.

Koeman's side were held to a goalless draw at home by Atletico in their previous match and will be eager to return to winning ways. A victory over Levante, who are winless in their last five league matches, will take Barcelona temporarily to the top of the points table ahead of Atletico and Real Madrid's matches. Lionel Messi Included in 23-Member Barcelona Squad for La Liga 2020-21 Match Against Levante, Check Predicted Starting XI for LEV vs BAR Clash.

Any other result will end the title race for Barcelona. Levante haven't won since beating Eibar in the second week of April. They have lost four of their last five La Liga matches. Paco Lopez's side were beaten 1-0 with Lionel Messi scoring the goal when both these sides met at Camp Nou in December.

When is Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Levante vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on May 12 (Tuesday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Levante vs Barcelona match will not be available in India as there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Since there are no broadcasters available in India for La Liga 2020-21, fans cannot watch the live streaming of the Levante vs Barcelona match on any platform. Fans can, however, watch the free live streaming online of Levante vs Barcelona match on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch.

