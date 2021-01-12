The upcoming fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see NorthEast United FC locking horns with Bengaluru FC. The Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco de Gama, Goa will host the match on Tuesday (January 12). Both teams haven’t been in great form lately and would be desperate to get a win under their belt. While Bengaluru are on a four-match losing streak, the Highlanders haven’t tasted victories in their last league game. Hence, the game is crucial for both sides, and we can witness a tight contest. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of NEUFC vs BFC match. NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

With 12 points from 10 games, Bengaluru FC are sixth in the team standings with the seventh position is occupied by NorthEast United FC – who have 11 points. Speaking of the previous meetings of the two teams, Bengaluru dominate the head-to-head record with five wins in nine games. Only one match went in NorthEast’s favour while the remaining three fixtures resulted in draws. The two teams last locked horns in December 2019 which saw a 2-2 draw. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let’s look at streaming and other details.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 12, 2021(Tuesday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of NEUFC vs BFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs BFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).