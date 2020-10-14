Peru will take on Brazil in the second round of fixtures at the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima Stadium on October 14, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). Both teams had a positive result in their opening fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for details of how to watch Peru vs Brazil clash in CONMEBOL Qualifiers can scroll down below. Neymar Jr Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Terms of Earning After Signing On With Puma.

Brazil were brilliant in their opening World Cup qualifier fixture as the thrashed Bolivia 5-0. Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored twice with Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also getting on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Peru will take confidence from their 2-2 draw against Paraguay and will hope that they can produce a similar result of even better it against the reigning Copa America champions.

Peru vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Peru vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima Stadium on October 14, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). The game has a scheduled start time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Peru vs Brazil Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sadly, no live telecast or live streaming online of Peru vs Brazil football match will be available in India. So, fans will have to look for alternate ways to catch the action live. Football fans can check out social media channels of both the teams along with FIFA’s to get live score updates of the game.

Peru vs Brazil Probable Playing XI

Peru Playing XI: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Bobadilla

Brazil Playing XI: Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

