Neymar Jr recently snapped ties with Nike after 11-year-old long and now has joined Puma as the brand ambassador last month. After this, he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of their earnings from their respective brands. According to The Daily Mail, Neymar has signed a deal with Puma is worth an astronomical £23 million a year. Which is quite a lot as compared to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. Messi currently earns £18 million a year from his partnership with Adidas. The former Manchester United superstar currently pockets £15 million a year which is quite less as compared to Neymar’s current contract. Neymar Jr Regrets Not Hitting Marseille Defender in the Face After Alleged Racism Incident (Watch Video).

While signing on with the brand the PSG forward had said that his brand has a long history with the likes of Pele, Cruyff, Matthaus, Eusebio and Maradona and this was one thing which was important to him. “I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch," said Neymar while signing on for the brand. In a statement, PUMA explained that "as one of the most successful athletes of his generation, Neymar will wear PUMA’s legendary King football boot on the pitch. He will also be a brand ambassador off-pitch, wearing PUMA’s most important lifestyle, training, and sport-inspired footwear and apparel products."

Neymar was recently nominated for the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 awards alongside with the likes of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain. Seven players from Bayern Munich have qualified for Champions League 2019-20.

