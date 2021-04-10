It's that time of the year, and football fans have their eyes on the clock. Real Madrid host Barcelona in the highly-anticipated El Clasico derby in La Liga with a lot at stake. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday midnight (April 11). Both sides are in contention to get the La Liga trophy and a loss for either team could see them knocked out of the title race. Notably, the Catalan Giants are second in the points table with 65 points, the defending champions hold the third spot with 63 points. Hence, a win for Real Madrid could see the two sides swapping their places. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match. RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Football Match.

Zinedine Zidane's men have been in red-hot form lately and would take the field with a lot of confidence. They are enjoying a 12-match unbeaten streak with a win in the last five games. On the other hand, Barcelona are also in a great run of form, being unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions. Moreover, they have a golden chance of replacing Atletico Madrid at the top with an El Clasico win. Notably, the reverse fixture between the two Spanish giants saw Real Madrid thrashing Barcelona 3-1. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and further information.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match will take place on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Barcelona for free.

