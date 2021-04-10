Real Madrid (RM) will host rivals FC Barcelona (BAR) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. RM vs BAR clash will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 10, 2021 (late Saturday night). With the title on the line, both sides will be looking to record a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RM vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for more details. Raphael Varane Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Defending champions Real Madrid head into this fixture with a number of key players missing as defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are set to miss the clash after their respective issues. Eden Hazard is the other Los Blancos star set to be unavailable through injury. Meanwhile, Barcelona received a huge boost as Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto were given green light to be included in the matchday squad.

RM vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) must be your keeper.

RM vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferlan Mendy (RM), Lucas Vasquez (RM), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Sergino Dest (BAR) must be your defenders.

RM vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Frenkie De Jong (BAR) and Serginho Busquets (BAR) must be your midfielders.

RM vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your forwards.

RM vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Lucas Vasquez (RM), Jordi Alba (BAR), Sergino Dest (BAR), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Serginho Busquets (BAR), Karim Benzema (RM) and Lionel Messi (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your captain fir this clash while Karim Benzema (RM) can be named as the vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

