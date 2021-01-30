Real Madrid is all set to take on Levante in the La Liga 2020-21 match. The match will be held at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The team is marred with the ouster of several players and clearly lack depth for the home tie. Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes are injured. Whereas, Dani Carvajal is down with COVID-19 and thus will not be available for the match. Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Even Zinedine Zidane will not be the manager as he has been down with COVID-19. The team is placed on number two of the La Liga 2020-21 with 40 points. The team has so far played 19 games and they have won 12. They lost three matches and faced four draws. On the other hand, Levante is placed on number 12 of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. They have won five games out of 19, losing six and the remaining games ended with eight draws. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Levante match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on January 30, 2020 (Sunday midnight). The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and is scheduled to start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Levante on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).