Real Madrid are falling behind In the La Liga race with city rivals Atletico Madrid in total command. The Los Blancos have Levante visiting them next up in the league with a win helping them close the gap at the top, although Atletico have games in hand which could prove to be the difference at the end. The Los Blancos responded well to the two cup exits with a 4-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves which must have given them a lot of confidence. Opponents Levante are 12th in the points table but just five points from the drop zone, which tells us about the tough nature of contest in the bottom half. With Real Madrid winning just three of their last seven encounters against Levante, the visitors will feel they have a chance. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Argentine Reportedly ‘Close to Staying’ at Barcelona.

Nacho remains in quarantine following his positive coronavirus test while Federico Valverde and Rodrygo are injured. Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio on the flanks are the main creative force for Real Madrid and they will need the likes of Toni Kroos and Casemiro releasing them quick on the wings. Karim Benzema has the tendency to drop deep and orchestrate play when things are not going well in the final third and the Frenchman is a lethal weapon in the Real Madrid armoury.

Nikola Vukcevic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Levante while the likes of Jorge de Frutos, Jose Campana and Cheick Doucoure have been rued out due to fitness issues. Roger Marti and Dani Gomez in the forward area complement each other well but will need their midfield players like Mickael Malsa to feed them well.

When is Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Levante clash will be played on January 30, 2021 (Saturday) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Levante match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Levante for free.

Real Madrid at home should have enough about them to earn all three points against a Levante that will likely sit back and absorb pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).