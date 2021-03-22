Barcelona will face Real Sociedad in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anoeta in Basque Country, Spain on March 21, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams in the top five of the points table and will be aiming for a win to aid with their objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Squad For La Liga Clash Against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona have been sensational in the league in recent months, failing to win just one game since the turn of the year, which has seen them move closer to leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman’s team could move within one point of Atletico if they manage to record a win. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have found their groove back, winning three of the last five games in the league but will have their work cut out against the Catalan giants. Gerard Pique Injury Update: Barcelona Defender Returns to Individual Training.

When is Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Anoeta in San Sebastian. The match will take place on March 22, 2021 (Monday) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona for free.

