Barcelona’s injury struggles are easing going into the final few months of the season as several stars players are on the cusp of returning to first-team action. Star defender Gerard Pique is the latest player on his way back started as he has started individual training at the club's facilities. The world cup winner won’t be available for the weekend clash against Real Sociedad but is expected to be available after that. Barcelona Squad For La Liga Clash Against Real Sociedad.

Gerard Pique, who has been on the sidelines, since picking up an injury in the comeback win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey at the start of the month, has returned to individual training and is likely to be involved in the first-team action after the international break. Prior to this injury, the defender had missed three months with a knee issue.

Pique Returns to Training

The world cup winner hasn’t been named in the squad to face Real Sociedad over the weekend but is expected to be fully fit ahead of Barcelona’s next fixture. The Catalan giants take on Real Valladolid at home in the first week of April and the 34-year-old is likely to be involved in the squad for that game.

Along with Gerard Pique, right-back Sergi Roberto has also returned to the club‘s facilities, taking part in a light training session. The fullback won.t be available for the trip to Anoeta but is expected to be available after the international break. With the duo's return, only Ansu Fati remains as a major absentee from the team.

Barcelona have received a huge boost with the latest fitness update going into the business end of the season. Ronald Koeman’s men are involved in a La Liga title race and also have a date with Athletic Club in the finals of the Copa del Rey.

