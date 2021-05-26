Villarreal and Manchester United will face each other in the Europa League 2020-21 final at the PGE Arena in Gdansk on May 26, 2021 (late Wednesday night). This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams and both sides will be aiming to lift their first trophy of the season after the previous four fixtures ended in goalless draws. Meanwhile, fans searching for Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020–21 final: Bruno Fernandes, Gerard Moreno and Other Players to Watch Out.

This is the first time Villarreal have reached a European final in their history and despite the Spanish outfit lacking experience at this stage, their manager Unai Emery has an impeccable record in the competition, previously winning it for three consecutive years with Sevilla. Meanwhile, Manchester United won the tournament back in 2017 under Jose Mourinho but this time have a chance to lift maiden silverware with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Will Harry Maguire Play Tonight In Manchester United vs Villarreal, Europa League 2020-21 Final?

Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Villarreal vs Manchester United final match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the PGE Arena in Gdansk on May 27, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Final Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Villarreal vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

