Defending champions Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 1st leg of the 2nd semifinal in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will take place in GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Hyderabad FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in the semifinal, last season. This will be a perfect opportunity for the Mariners to avenge their loss. Today in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 semifinal match. Hero Super Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC Placed in Same Group.

Hyderabad FC finished in the second position in the league stage. The Nizams were the only team, who managed to put some pressure on league champions Mumbai. Manolo Marquez's team has been very tough to break defensively. In fact, they conceded the least amount of goals (16) in ISL 2022-23. On the other hand, their forward line netted 36 goals, with Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring 10 of them. The Nigerian forward has been in great form and his decisive goals have helped Hyderabad to come out of the difficult situation many times. In fact, it was Ogbeche, who scored the winner in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The former PSG man was rested in Hyderabad's last league game against Kerala Blasters. And now there are rumours that he might miss the ATKMB match due to an injury. In that case, Spanish forward Javier Siverio will start as the striker for Hyderabad FC.

Their opponent ATK Mohun Bagan finished third in the league. The Mariners defeated Odisha FC 2-0 at home in the knockout match and booked their place in the semifinal. Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos scored the goals for the Green and Maroon Brigade. The Kolkata giants will be once again dependent on this duo to bring a positive result from Hyderabad. ATK Mohun Bagan's away form this season has not been good at all, which will be the biggest concern for Juan Ferrando. On top of that, they will miss the services of Ashique Kurunian. In Ashique's absence, Liston Colaco is set to start at the left-wing position. ATKMB's biggest strength in this season has been their defensive structure. They have let only 17 goals (second fewest) so far and also managed to have the most number of clean sheets. With three back-to-back wins in their last three matches, the Mariners will hope to continue their momentum.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match at Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST in GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad. Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacherjee Reacts to Hate Received on Social Media After Controversial Ending to Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022–23 Knockout Match.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. Fans can also watch the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch the live streaming of this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).