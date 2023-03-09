Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam Bhattacharya responded to the hate and she and her husband received after he scored a controversial goal for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2022-23 knockout game on March 3. Chhetri had scored quickly from a free-kick with Kerala Blasters players protesting, stating that they were not ready. Kerala Blasters players eventually walked off the field and Bengaluru FC were awarded the win. Following that result, both Chhetri and his wife have been receiving a lot of hate from fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a statement, writing, "In the midst of football, rivalry, passion and support, how did we forget to be kind to, and civil with each other?" Kerala Blasters Fans Burn Sunil Chhetri's Effigy in Protest Following his Controversial Free Kick Goal in ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Video).

Read Sonam Bhattacharya's Full Statement Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bhattacherjee (@sonam_29)

