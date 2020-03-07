India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Melbourne

Poonam Yadav and Meg Lanning (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

It was on the opening night of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when India defeated record champions Australia and the same result will do them just fine this time around as well. India and Australia once again lock horns with each other as they meet in the finals of the tournament on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both teams have some big-name player’s in their team who could have a huge say in which team raises the elusive trophy in the end. IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match Preview: India Eye Maiden T20 WC Title Against 4-Time Champions Australia.

India reached the finals after their semi-final clash against England was abandoned due to rain. The Harmapreet Kaur-led side made it into the summit clash because of a better record in the group stages of the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, after a sluggish start found their way back into the game against South Africa in their semi-final clash. Riding on Meg Lanning’s brilliance the defending champions were able to secure a place in finals for a record sixth time. Ahead of this clash, we take a look at some important players that can decide the outcome of the game. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Sets New Broadcast, Digital Coverage Record for Women's Cricket.

Meg Lanning

The Australian captain once again stepped up in the tournament as she inspired Australia to secure yet another final berth. Meg Lanning has been performing at a great level in the tournament and will be looking to do so in the finals. Lanning has played some crucial knocks in the competition and could be a deciding factor in the finals.

Poonam Yadav

India’s spin wizard Poonam Yadav has been nothing short of sensational in the competition so far. The 28-year-old is tournament’s leading wicket-taker and changed the game during the team’s meeting earlier on the opening night. The leg spinner will be crucial for the women in Blue on this match as well.

Shafali Verma

The young Indian batswoman has played some fearless cricket in the tournament and has been rewarded highly for her efforts. Shafali Verma has taken the game to the opposition right from the onset with some explosive batting and will be key for India to set the tone in the opening over’s.

Jess Jonassen

The 27-year-old is likely to open the bowling for Australia just like she did in the semi-finals. Jonassen has taken wickets in every game of the competition and will look to continue that streak during the main event of the tournament. She will have a huge responsibility of stopping India’s opening duo and keeping their score in check in the early moments of the game.

Shikha Pandey

The 30-year-old played an important role when the two sides met on the opening day of the competition. She took three wickets in the game and along with Poonam Yadav guided India to a crucial win. She has taken seven wickets in the tournament so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally against the record champions.