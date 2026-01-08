India’s preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup have been dealt a significant blow following news that star batter Tilak Varma has undergone emergency surgery. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with testicular torsion while on domestic duty in Vijay Hazare Trophy and has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer Declared Fit, Cleared for India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026.

The injury, which requires a recovery period of approximately three to four weeks, has raised serious concerns regarding his fitness for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin on 7 February.

Emergency Procedure in Rajkot

Varma, who was representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, reportedly experienced acute abdominal pain following breakfast on Wednesday morning in Rajkot. He was immediately taken to Gokul Hospital, where scans confirmed the diagnosis of testicular torsion.

Following consultation with medical experts at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah confirmed on Thursday that the procedure was successful and that the player is expected to be discharged shortly to begin his rehabilitation, as reported by Times of India.

Impact on New Zealand Series

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for the Indian squad, as the T20I series against New Zealand is set to commence on 21 January in Nagpur. Varma has been a mainstay in the middle order over the past year, recently playing a match-winning innings of 69* against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. On Which Channel India vs New Zealand 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

His absence leaves a significant void in the batting line-up, particularly as a left-handed option capable of handling high-pressure situations. The national selection committee is now tasked with finding a replacement before the squad assembles.

T20 World Cup Race Against Time

While the surgery was successful, the recovery timeline poses a logistical challenge for the Indian management. With the T20 World Cup less than a month away, Varma faces a race against time to regain match fitness.

India's opening fixture of the tournament is against the USA on 7 February. Should Varma fail to recover in time, the selectors may look toward Shreyas Iyer or Riyan Parag to bolster the middle order. There are also suggestions that Suryakumar Yadav could be moved back to his traditional position to maintain the team's balance.

Team India Selection Dilemma

The injury has also reignited discussions regarding the T20I future of Shubman Gill. While Gill is currently captaining the Test and ODI sides, he was recently omitted from the T20I setup. However, reports suggest that the management may prefer specialist middle-order replacements rather than recalling the regular opener for a bench role.

The BCCI is expected to provide a further update on Varma’s rehabilitation programme once he transitions from hospital care to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).