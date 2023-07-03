India have successfully extended their unbeaten run through the entirety of the SAFF Championship 2023 and now they have only one final frontier to take over, the final match against Kuwait. They have already faced Kuwait in the group stage and played well in that game, taking the lead early and creating more scoring opportunities. Although some chaotic moments in the game made sure that they could not close down the game and a momentary lapse of concentration from Anwar Ali caused him to score an own goal and the match ended in a draw. Yet the performance of the match will help the Indian Footballers to stay confident. Coach Igor Stimac is suspended and will not feature on the bench in the final but his assistant Mahesh Gawli has done a commendable job till now and after the win against Lebanon in the semifinal, the mood in the camp is really good and they want to finish the tournament with the trophy. AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran Happy with SAFF Championship 2023 Evolvement.

Although he missed out socring in the semifinal, Sunil Chhetri is in form and amongst goals but he will need more goal threat from the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan. Sandesh Jhingan is all set to be back after his suspension in the semifinal which will also mean Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojari will be back in the starting lineup.

India vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record

India has played Kuwait 4 times previously across different eras. In 1978 Asian Games they lost 6-1 to Kuwait. India won against them in an International Friendly in 2004 but lost brutally in 2010 by a margin of 9-1. The last meeting between the two teams in the SAFF Championship ended in a 1-1 draw.

India vs Kuwait Key Players

There are some key players in both teams who can change the course of the match at any point of time.

India Kuwait Sunil Chhetri Ali Muhaisen Sandesh Jhingan Mohammad Daham Lallianzuala Chhangte Khaled Ebrahim Hajiah

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Match Details

India and Pakistan would face each other in the Final Match of the SAFF Championships 2023 on Tuesday, July 4. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Lebanon Goal Video Highlights, SAFF Championships 2023 Semifinal: Watch Blue Tigers Clinch Penalty Shootout Victory to Enter Final.

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championships 2023 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final will be live telecasted on TV by DD Sports Channel. It will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of the match, can do so at the cost of a subscription fee.

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Predicted Playing XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Kuwait: Al Rahman Kameel (GK) , Hassan Hamdan Al-Enezi, Khaled Ebrahim Hajiah, Hamad Al Harbi, Abdullah Al Baloushi, Fawaz Ayedh, Ali Matar, Mohammad Daham, Ali Muhaisen, Eid Al-Rashidi, Sakman Al Awadi

