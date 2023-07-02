The SAFF Championship match between India and Lebanon ended in a penalty shootout, which the Blue Tigers won 4 – 2. Both the sides had their chances but none of them could create possible chances during the regulation period. During the penalty shootout, India’s Gurpreet Sandu stood tall as he saved majority of the shots from Lebanon. India Beat Lebanon on Penalties to Reach SAFF Championship 2023 Final, to Face Kuwait in Summit Clash on July 4.

