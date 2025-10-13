Star Argentina footballer Lionel Messi is all set to visit India after 14 years. Messi is scheduled to visit India twice in 2025, once with the Argentina team in November to play in an International friendly, while the other one is a solo trip in December, where he will come to different cities of India and engage in social activities with them. Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed their schedule of playing two FIFA friendlies in November. They said Argentina will play International friendlies from the 10th to the 18th of November, and the venues were decided as Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India. Argentina's opponents are yet to be decided. Amid this, report suggests that Argentina's tour might be called off. Lionel Messi-Led Argentina National Football Team Set To Play in Kochi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Chairs Meeting on Preparations.

Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled?

According to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, Lionel Scaloni's team are looking to play one of the International friendlies in Morocco and not in Kerala. The reason is not yet confirmed, but Messi's side will take on Angola in the first match during that international break, and the potential match against Morocco could be the final warm-up game before FIFA announces the World Cup draw. Given the promises made by the Kerala government, if the match ends up moving out from Kerala, it will be big disappointment for the fans in Kerala who are extremely passionate about Argentina and Lionel Messi and were in anticipation of the star footballer's arrival.

When the uncertainty of the Argentina national football team's arrival develop on one side, on other side, preparations in Kerala had shifted into top gear. On October 7, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a high-level review meeting to finalize arrangements at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium for the arrival of Argentina and Lionel Messi. The discussions centered on stadium upgrades, safety protocols, traffic regulation, and overall crowd management, underscoring the state's commitment to hosting one of the most celebrated teams in world football. Amid this, the talks of AFA's change in schedule is going to make big impact. The authorities are going to issue a formal update soon.

