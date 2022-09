The Indian Super League (ISL) is the men's professional top-tier football league in the Indian football league system and it is organised by the All India Football Federation every year since 2013. The 2022-23 Indian Super League will be underway from October 7, 2022, and the end is scheduled for March 2023, it is the ninth season for the top-tier football league. The league stage will end in February with the playoffs beginning at the start of Mach 2023. Meanwhile, you can download the full ISL 2022-23 Schedule in PDF format here which contains venue details and match time in IST. ISL 2022-23 Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Reagan Singh From Chennayin FC.

The ninth edition of the league will kick off as the last season's runner-ups, Kerala Blasters host the Bengal side at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In the new season, the FSDL has introduced a new playoff format for the leagues which will add two more matches to the competition. The FSDL declared that the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals and the teams that will finish between the third and sixth position will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the semi-finalists. ISL 2022-23: Brandon Fernandes Named New FC Goa Captain.

The fans will be once again welcomed for the matches after a gap of two years and the match weeks are to take place from Thursday to Sunday, this will be a far more enjoyable season for the fans. As the 11 teams will battle out for glory, here are the league stage fixtures for the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

Indian Super League 2022-23 Schedule

Day Date Time (IST) Fixture Venue Friday 07 October 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Kochi Saturday 08 October 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Bengaluru Sunday 09 October 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Hyderabad Monday 10 October 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Kolkata Tuesday 11 October 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Jamshedpur Wednesday 12 October 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Kolkata Thursday 13 October 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Guwahati Friday 14 October 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Chennai Saturday 15 October 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Mumbai Sunday 16 October 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Kochi Thursday 20 October 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Guwahati Friday 21 October 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Chennai Saturday 22 October 2022 17:30 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Mumbai Saturday 22 October 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Hyderabad Sunday 23 October 2022 19:30 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Bhubaneswar Thursday 27 October 2022 19:30 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Bhubaneswar Friday 28 October 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Kochi Saturday 29 October 2022 17:30 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Hyderabad Saturday 29 October 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Kolkata Sunday 30 October 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Jamshedpur Thursday 03 November 2022 19:30 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Goa Friday 04 November 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Kolkata Saturday 05 November 2022 17:30 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Hyderabad Saturday 05 November 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Guwahati Sunday 06 November 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai Thursday 10 November 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Kolkata Friday 11 November 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Bengaluru Saturday 12 November 2022 17:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Jamshedpur Saturday 12 November 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Chennai Sunday 13 November 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Kochi Thursday 17 November 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Mumbai Friday 18 November 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Kolkata Saturday 19 November 2022 17:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Chennai Saturday 19 November 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Hyderabad Sunday 20 November 2022 19:30 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Goa Thursday 24 November 2022 19:30 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Bhubaneswar Friday 25 November 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Guwahati Saturday 26 November 2022 17:30 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Goa Saturday 26 November 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Kolkata Sunday 27 November 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Jamshedpur Thursday 01 December 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Mumbai Friday 02 December 2022 19:30 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Bhubaneswar Saturday 03 December 2022 17:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Chennai Saturday 03 December 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru Sunday 04 December 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur Thursday 08 December 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Kolkata Friday 09 December 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Hyderabad Saturday 10 December 2022 17:30 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Goa Saturday 10 December 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Guwahati Sunday 11 December 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Kochi Thursday 15 December 2022 19:30 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Bhubaneswar Friday 16 December 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Kolkata Saturday 17 December 2022 17:30 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Bengaluru Saturday 17 December 2022 19:30 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Goa Monday 19 December 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Chennai Thursday 22 December 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Jamshedpur Friday 23 December 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Bengaluru Saturday 24 December 2022 17:30 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Saturday 24 December 2022 19:30 NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan Guwahati Monday 26 December 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Kochi Wednesday 28 December 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Kolkata Thursday 29 December 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Hyderabad Friday 30 December 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Kolkata Monday 02 January 2023 19:30 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Bhubaneswar Tuesday 03 January 2023 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Kochi Thursday 05 January 2023 19:30 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Goa Friday 06 January 2023 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Guwahati Saturday 07 January 2023 17:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Jamshedpur Saturday 07 January 2023 19:30 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Bhubaneswar Sunday 08 January 2023 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Mumbai Thursday 12 January 2023 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad Friday 13 January 2023 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kolkata Saturday 14 January 2023 17:30 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Bengaluru Saturday 14 January 2023 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Kolkata Sunday 15 January 2023 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Guwahati Thursday 19 January 2023 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Mumbai Friday 20 January 2023 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Kolkata Saturday 21 January 2023 17:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur Saturday 21 January 2023 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Chennai Sunday 22 January 2023 19:30 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Goa Thursday 26 January 2023 19:30 FC Goa Vs SC East Bengal Goa Friday 27 January 2023 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur Saturday 28 January 2023 17:30 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Bengaluru Saturday 28 January 2023 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Kolkata Sunday 29 January 2023 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Kochi Thursday 02 February 2023 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Chennai Friday 03 February 2023 19:30 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Kolkata Saturday 04 February 2023 17:30 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Mumbai Saturday 04 February 2023 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Guwahati Sunday 05 February 2023 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Kolkata Monday 06 February 2023 19:30 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Bhubaneswar Tuesday 07 February 2023 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Kochi Wednesday 08 February 2023 19:30 SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Kolkata Thursday 09 February 2023 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Jamshedpur Friday 10 February 2023 19:30 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Bhubaneswar Saturday 11 February 2023 17:30 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Goa Saturday 11 February 2023 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Bengaluru Sunday 12 February 2023 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Chennai Tuesday 14 February 2023 19:30 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad Wednesday 15 February 2023 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Bengaluru Thursday 16 February 2023 19:30 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Goa Friday 17 February 2023 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Guwahati Saturday 18 February 2023 17:30 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hyderabad Saturday 18 February 2023 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Kolkata Sunday 19 February 2023 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Mumbai Thursday 23 February 2023 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Bengaluru Friday 24 February 2023 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Chennai Saturday 25 February 2023 17:30 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Bhubaneswar Saturday 25 February 2023 19:30 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Kolkata Sunday 26 February 2023 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Kochi

The 11 teams- Mumbai FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mohan Bagan, East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, Northeast United, Bangalore FC, and Goa FC will battle it out over 120 matches including the playoffs and finals to win the 2022-23 ISL title. The action can be caught on Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD, and Star Sports 3 along with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).