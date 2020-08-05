Inter Milan (INT) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the round of 16 clash in Europa League 2019-20. INT vs GEF clash will be played at a neutral venue of Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on August 5, 2020 (late Wednesday night) due to the competition’s new format. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Inter Milan vs Getafe in UCL 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. Wolfsburg Defender Kevin Mbabu Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out of UEFA Europa League 2019-20.

Inter Milan vs Getafe clash will be a single tie instead of the traditional two-legged affair because of the new format introduced by the tournament due to the delay caused amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two teams were scheduled to meet in March but the game was postponed. The winners of Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers will be facing either of these two teams in the quarter-finals.

Inter Milam have most of their players available for this game except Matias Vecino who will miss the clash due to injury. Stefano Sensi is once again fit and is expected to start from the bench. Erick Cabaco, who signed in January is not eligible to play for Getafe while Deyverson has returned to Brazil after the end of loan stint.

Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (INT) must be your keeper.

Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stefan De Vrij (INT), D’Ambrosio (INT), Darmian Suarez (GEF) and Nyom (GEF) must be your defenders.

Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelo Brozovic (INT), Marc Cucurella (GEF) and Maksimovic (GEF) must be your midfielders.

Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT), Lautaro Martinez (INT) and Jaime Mata (GEF) can be picked as the forwards.

Lautaro Martinez (INT) must be selected as the captain of your team while Jaime Mata (GEF) can be named as the vice-captain.

