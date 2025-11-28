La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Getafe will host Elche in their latest round of fixtures in the Spanish La Liga as they look to end their two-game losing streak. The hosts have not been in the best of form in recent weeks, which has pushed them to the 7th spot in the points table. A victory in this tie will help them build some much-needed momentum as they seek a top-four finish this season. Opponents Elche are winless in their last five contests and they will need to be at their very best in order to get a positive result here. Getafe versus Elche will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Robert Lewandowski Scores Hattrick as Barcelona Beat Celta Vigo 4-2 to Close Gap on Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 Standings.

Davinchi and Yvan Neyou continue to miss out on Getafe owing to fitness issues. Abdel Abqar, Mario Martin, and Luis Milla are all suspended for the home side to make matters worse in terms of team selection. Kiko Femenia, Javier Munoz and Juanmi will all be inducted in the starting eleven as a result of these absentees.

Victor Chust received his marching orders for Elche against Real Madrid and he will be suspended for this tie. Pedro Bigas is fully fit and could be given an opportunity in the starting eleven. Rafa Mir and André Silva will form the two-man forward line with Aleix Febas and Marc Aguado in the central midfield. Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

Getafe vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Getafe vs Elche Date Saturday, November 29 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Coliseum Stadium, Getafe Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Getafe vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Getafe and Elche will lock horns with Elche in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 29. The Getafe vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Coliseum Stadium, Getafe and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Getafe vs Elche live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Getafe vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Getafe vs Elche La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Getafe vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Getafe vs Elche live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Getafe will be tested in this tie but the hosts should find a way to secure a 1-0 win.

