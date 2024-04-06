Inter Miami are second in the Eastern Conference of the MLS League table with 11 points from 7 games. Their recent form has been a struggle for them, with three games without a win. They head into the game on the back of a 1-2 defeat suffered at the hands of Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Injury to Lionel Messi has caused them to stutter but with the Argentine skipper back training, we should see some progress again. Colorado Rapids defeated Los Angeles FC 3-2 in the last game, and this moved them to the seventh spot in the Western Conference. Inter Miami versus Colorado starts at 5:00 am IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Lionel Messi is likely to start on the bench for Inter Miami with the forward being utilized in the second-half. Luis Suarez will lead the attack and he will have Robert Taylor and Julian Gressel on the wings. Sergio Busquets is the one that maintains the tempo of their play with his slick passing range from midfield.

Đorđe Mihailović was the star of the show for Colorado in their win over LAFC in the last game as he came up with a late brace. His overall play as brilliant as created numerous chances in attack. Rafael Navarro will lead the attack with Calvin Harris and Kévin Cabral on the wings. Cole Bassett and Oliver Larraz slot in as the deep-lying central midfielders. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Sides With Argentine in GOAT Debate.

When is Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami face Colorado Rapids in the MLS 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match will be played at the Chase Stadium, and it starts at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 in India. So Indian fans won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 match. Scroll down for more viewing options for Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Fans will be relieved to know that despite there being no live telecast available for the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 match, they can have access to the live streaming of the match. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season and fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 on the Apple+ app and Apple TV. Inter Miami play well at home and they should be able to manage all three points in this game.

