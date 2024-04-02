Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are 39 years and 36 years old respectively and have been at the top of the footballing world for over two decades now. Their consistency, accolades, performances and skill have always pitted them against each other in the GOAT – greatest of All Time debate. Many new and retired - players, coaches and analysts gave their views and named their GOAT. But there was never a unison answer to this question. Barcelona sensation Pedri was recently asked the same question in an interview. The Spanish youngster chose Lionel Messi over Ronaldo as GOAT in his views. Barcelona Defender Inigo Martinez Gets off His Car To Confront Fans Who Were Insulting Him, Video Goes Viral.

Pedri worked alongside Messi at Camp Nou. Later Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Talking over the Goat debate Pedri told the Residency magazine “Messi, without a doubt. But Cristiano is a great player as well.”

While Pedri is still 21 and lived in the Messi-Ronaldo era of football, both players in the GOAT discussion certainly have trophy-laden and record-breaking careers of their own. Their longevity and skill set sets them apart from the rest of the world. Also not to forget that the GOAT in any sport can be a very subjective topic and as per Pedri, the 2022 World Cup Winner Lionel Messi is his GOAT.

