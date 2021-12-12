Inter Milan will look to regain their place at the top of the team standings when they host Cagliari in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on December 12, 2021 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Inter Milan vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Real Madrid Enter Round of 16 After Sealing 2-0 Against Inter Milan in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

AC Milan have opened a two-point gap over arch and city rivals Inter following their draw against Udinese. However, the Nerazzurri’s have an opportunity to overtake Stefano Pioli’s men if they manage to emerge victorious in tonight’s encounter. Meanwhile, Cagliari themselves are in desperate need of three points from this clash as they aim to get out of the relegation zone.

When is Inter Milan vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Inter Milan vs Cagliari match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on December 13, 2021 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Cagliari match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. VH1 or MTV can telecast the game on its TV channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Cagliari match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

