Inter Milan vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 1st Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?

AC Milan vs Inter Milan (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Fresh from their conquest of AC Milan in Derby della Madonnina, Inter Milan will hope to extend it's league form into Cup competitions when they host Napoli in the 1st leg of 2019-20 Copa Italia semi-finals. Inter Milan vs Napoli Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final 1st leg will be played at the San Siro late on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday) night. Inter, who lead 2019-20 Serie A after 23 matches, are unbeaten in their last six matches at home across all competitions. They thrashed Napoli 3-1 away from home when both teams met for the first time this season and will be eager to repeat the feat at the Coppa Italia semis. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for Inter Milan vs Napoli clash in 2019-20 Italian Cup, please scroll down for all information. Romelu Lukaku Takes a Jibe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Inter Milan Beat AC Milan 4-2, Says, ‘There’s a New King in Town’.

Napoli, second to champions Juventus in the Italian league last year, are struggling at 11th in Serie A 2019-20 this season and are currently 22 points away from the final Champions League berth. The Cup competition, therefore, remains their only hope of silverware this season and so far they look up for it. Napoli overcame Lazio 1-0 in a tense quarter-final clash while Inter Milan whizzed past Fiorentina 2-1 to reach the final four.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule 1st leg, Match Time and Venue

The 1st leg of Inter Milan vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-finals will be played at the San Siro on February 13, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to be played at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs Napoli Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final 1st leg Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, the Inter Milan vs Napoli 1st leg semi-final of Coppa Italia 2019-20 will not be live-telecast in India and there are no official broadcasters available in India. Fans can follow the official social media pages of respective pages to gets about the match.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Coppa Italia 2019-20 Match Semi-Final 1st leg Free Live Streaming Online in India

Since there are no broadcaster available for Coppa Italia 2019-20 in India, there will be no live streaming possible for the Inter Milan vs Napoli 1st leg semi-final clash. Fans can, however, stay updated with the live scores and catch moments from the game by following the social media pages of both clubs involved.