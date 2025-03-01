Inter Milan will be back in the Serie A 2024-25 action as they will take on Napoli away from home on March 1, Saturday. Inter Milan went to the top of the Serie A 2024-25 league table after edging past Juventus and Genoa back-to-back by the margin of 1-0. Napoli on the other hand are now four games without a win and have slipped to the second place. The difference between the two teams is still just one point as Inter Milan as 57 points from 26 games and Napoli has 56 points from the same number of games. Inter also progressed to the Coppa Italia semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Lazio and might be a handful for Napoli despite the latter playing at home. ‘Real Madrid Offered Me 3X Money, But I Wanted to Play With Lionel Messi’: Neymar Reveals Reasons Behind Choosing FC Barcelona Over Los Blancos.

Having posted three straight draws - against Roma, Udinese and Lazio - Napoli have therefore taken just three points from a possible 12 at a crucial stage of the season. A loss in this match would allow Inter Milan to move four points clear with 11 games remaining, and Atalanta BC are not out of the title fight either. Conte will not have Frank Anguissa available for the match as the mdifielder picked up an injury after coming on as substitute in the last match.

When is Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan will visit Napoli in a crucial clash of the Serie A 2024-25 on Monday, February 24. The Napoli vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli, Italy and it begins at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Napoli vs Inter Milan match viewing options below. Ramadan 2025 Wishes: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Other European Football Clubs Share Wishes on Start of Holy Month.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Napoli vs Inter Milans, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India however, will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website.

