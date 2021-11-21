Inter Milan would be up against Napoli in a Serie A 2021-22 fixture at the San Siro on Sunday, November 21. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Napoli are current joint leaders of the Serie A 2021-22 table and a win over the defending champions would help them consolidate their lead at the top. Inter enter this match having played a 1-1-1 draw against city rivals AC Milan. Prior to that, they have won three matches in all competitions and are looking to be in good form. They need to win this contest to close the gap with leaders Napoli and AC Milan or else, it might just be too late for them. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Brace Goes in Vain As AC Milan Suffers From Shocking 4-3 Defeat Against Fiorentina in Serie A 2021-22 Match

Napoli meanwhile have won two wins in their last three matches, with their last game being a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona. Travelling to San Siro and beating Inter would be a tough ask but with their form, they would fancy their chances against the reigning Italian champions.

When is Inter vs Napoli, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Inter vs Napoli match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter vs Napoli match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter vs Napoli match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).