Romelu Lukaku Takes a Jibe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Inter Milan Beat AC Milan 4-2, Says, ‘There’s a New King in Town’

Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Inter Milan pulled off an amazing victory against AC Milan at San Siro by conceding a couple of goals in the last thirty minutes of the game and handed AC Milan with 4-2 loss. Post this, Romelu Lukaku labelled himself as the new king in town and thus took a jibe at AC Milan’s newbie Zlatan Ibrahimovic on social media. With the win, Inter Milan now stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 54 points. Juventus now stands on number two of the points table with the same number of points. Romelu Lukaku: Monkey Chants 'Not Racist,' Says Inter Milan Fans.

Talking about the match, both the teams went into half-time with AC Milan being in a commanding position. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also netted a goal before the half-time. But then Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino fired two quick goals and put the team on 2-2. Stefan de Virj joined the party with another goal and in the dying minutes of the game, Romelu Lukaku netted a goal and thus put the team on 4-2. Now, let’s have a look at what Lukaku had posted.

there’s a new king in town pic.twitter.com/w9yv4cVzrJ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 9, 2020

Here’s how the winning team celebrated their win

After the match, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was frustrated with the way that the team threw away the game. “We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pressing, didn't pass it around enough. From the equaliser onwards, everything collapsed,” he said. AC Milan will now face Juventus in Coppa Italiana 2019-20 tie whereas Inter Milan will face Napoli in the same tournament.