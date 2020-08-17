UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online: Italian giants Inter Milan, who are flying high under the Antonio Conte regime aim to reach the Europa League final with a win over Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. The Nerazzurri finished second in the Serie A points table, a point behind champions Juventus which goes to show the progress they have made after some below-par campaigns in the last few years. A silverware at the end of the season will undoubtedly set them up for the coming challenges. Opponents Shakhtar Donetsk have failed to make it the Champions League via the automatic route, and hence there is a lot of pressure on them to win the competition. INT vs SHA Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Football Match.

Alexis Sanchez pulled up a muscle in training and will not be available for selection for Inter Milan in what is a massive blow for the Italian team. Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 31 times this season for Inter Milan remains their best bet to get a goal. Christian Eriksen will be pushing for a start, but the Danish international may be overlooked in favour of Roberto Gagliardini. Ashley Young has won this competition as a Manchester United player, and his experience will come in handy for his team tonight.

Davit Khocholava returns to the Shakhtar Donetsk squad after serving his ban and could slot in straight in the starting eleven. Goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov has been around for ages with the club and should expect a busy evening between the sticks. Junior Moraes will lead the attack as the lone striker with Alan Patrick and Taison providing the support. SEV 2-1 MUN, Europa League 2019-20 Match Result.

When is Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match in UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will take place on August 18, 2020 (Monday night). The semi-final match will be played at the Esprit Arena and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match on TV?

Fans can catch the live action of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semi-final match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match?

Live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can either watch the Europa League 2019-20 semi-final match on the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website. Inter Milan will dominate the game in terms of possession and chances created. The only hope for the Ukrainians is to somehow absorb the pressure well and hit Inter Milan on the break.

