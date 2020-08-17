Inter Milan (INT) will take on Shakhtar Donetsk (SHA) in the second semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League 2019-20. INT vs SHA match will be played at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf Germany on August 17, 2020 (late Monday night). Both teams will be hoping to book a place in the finals against Sevilla. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Inter Milan vs Shakthar Donetsk in UEL 2019-20 can scroll down. SEV 2-1 MUN, Europa League 2019-20 Match Result.

Former Champions League winner Inter Milan will be looking to reach a European final for the first time since 2009-10 but will have to do so without Alexis Sanchez, who suffered a muscular injury against Bayer Leverkusen in the last eight clash. Matias Vecino will also be unavailable for the Italian side. Bruno Fernandes Downplays Argument With Lindelof as Manchester United Loses to Sevilla by 2-1.

Shakthar Donetsk, on the other hand, welcome back Davit Khocholava after his ban but the Georgian will find it difficult to get into the starting XI. Junior Moraes, Taison and Marlos are all expected to retain their starting spot and will be hoping to guide their side into their second-ever European final.

Inter Milan vs Shakthar Donetsk, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (INT) must be your keeper for this game.

Inter Milan vs Shakthar Donetsk, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stefan De Vrij (INT), D’Ambrossio (INT) and Dodo (SHA) must be your defenders.

Inter Milan vs Shakthar Donetsk, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelo Brozovic (INT), Nicolo Barella (INT), Christian Eriksen (INT), Taison (SHA) and Solomon (SHA) must be your midfielders.

Inter Milan vs Shakthar Donetsk, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT) and Junior Moraes (SHA) must your forwards.

Romelu Lukaku (INT) must be picked as your captain while Junior Moraes (SHA) can be picked as your vice-captain.

